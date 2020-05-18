Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 16,400 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 303,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,901. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

