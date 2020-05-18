Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 27,431 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $14,309,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,525,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $1,826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $45.39. 81,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,879. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

