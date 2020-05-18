Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of CEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,859. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

