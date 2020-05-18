Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,360,546 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners comprises about 3.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 3.17% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $73,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 831,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,487. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 180,507,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Insiders have purchased 180,532,478 shares of company stock worth $1,807,209,683 over the last 90 days.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

