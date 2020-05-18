Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,110,100 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at $126,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. 1,154,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,246. DCP Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.40%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

