Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,249,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 681,300 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 2.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.27% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $48,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 56.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 3,407,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,719. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

