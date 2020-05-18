Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,994 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 91,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 30,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,233. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

