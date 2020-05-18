Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $100.66 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,241,884 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 5.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $100,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 1,482,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,299. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

