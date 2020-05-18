Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

