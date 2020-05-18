Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Equitrans Midstream worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,884 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,127,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last quarter.

ETRN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 4,811,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

