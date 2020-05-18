Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 192,102 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $41,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Targa Resources by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,383. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

