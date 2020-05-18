Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Capital One Financial downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

