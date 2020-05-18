Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,617,300 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,617,300 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Pembina Pipeline worth $42,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. 1,061,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,524. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 89.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.