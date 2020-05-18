Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,234,277 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,234,277 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Mplx worth $98,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 5,189,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

