Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes $248,000 Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 894,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 811,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,988 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 87,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,039. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

