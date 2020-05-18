Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 468,953 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,856,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after buying an additional 473,543 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,484,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 764,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 138,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,372. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

