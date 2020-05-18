Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform spec under wgt rating to an outperform spec under weight rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,917. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,072,000 after buying an additional 6,295,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,083 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $39,521,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.