Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 923,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $43,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.