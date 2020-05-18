Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

LTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

LTRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. 369,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,987. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

