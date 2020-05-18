Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given a $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.06.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.