LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $170.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $179.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $149.98. 357,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,238. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

