Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMB. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B by 132.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.