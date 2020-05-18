Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.61). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lovesac from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 500,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,624. The firm has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.66. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

