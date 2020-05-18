LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given Sell Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded LTC Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

