Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $280.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.88.

LULU traded up $9.52 on Thursday, reaching $247.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,456. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

