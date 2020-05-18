Mackay Shields LLC Buys 7,751 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Synopsys worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Synopsys by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.87. The company had a trading volume of 829,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

