Mackay Shields LLC Buys 82,316 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,352 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $9.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,879. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

