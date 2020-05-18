Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61,015 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.51. 1,257,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,832. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $730,120.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,012.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

