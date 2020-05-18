Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 29,540 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.16. 4,949,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

