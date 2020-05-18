Mackay Shields LLC Has $18.70 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock worth $84,354,755 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $284.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

