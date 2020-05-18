Mackay Shields LLC Has $18.74 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 492.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,566 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of Align Technology worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $25.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.42. 1,828,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. Align Technology’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

