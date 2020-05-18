Mackay Shields LLC Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.