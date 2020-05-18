Mackay Shields LLC Has $21.84 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

