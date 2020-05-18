Mackay Shields LLC Has $29.94 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $13.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.53. 2,652,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.45 and its 200 day moving average is $288.20. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

