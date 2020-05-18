Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $24.81 Million Investment in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 172,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.71. 376,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

