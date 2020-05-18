Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $173.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,557.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,382.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,753.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,730.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.