Mackay Shields LLC Sells 15,026 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $14.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $517.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.97. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

