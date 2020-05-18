Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,756. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. Mackinac Financial has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

