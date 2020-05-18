MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 975,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MacroGenics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

