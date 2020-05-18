Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,435,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MAGS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.09. Magal Security Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

