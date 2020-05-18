Margaret A. Link Purchases 5,000 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

