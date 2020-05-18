Mark A. Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CDLX stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. 723,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

