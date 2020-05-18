Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 2.05. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

