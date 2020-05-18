Mark J. Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QRVO traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.04. 1,428,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,359. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

