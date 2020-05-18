Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 4,385 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 183.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

