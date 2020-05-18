MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $503.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $440.00 to $503.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.71.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.05. The company had a trading volume of 735,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,093. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $517.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

