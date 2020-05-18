Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

