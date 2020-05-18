Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,282. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

