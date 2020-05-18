Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. Research analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

