Metadium Market Capitalization Hits $7.69 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $1.04 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

